Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the interview and the news

Protagonist and producer of the Netflix movie Red Notice, on the platform from 12 November, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he confessed that he had no problems wearing pink, even when the director offered him a pink sweatshirt with extra large unicorns: “Real men wear pink, so when director Rawson Marshall Thurber came to me I had no problems . I’m going to wear a pink unicorn sweatshirt and pretend I have a problem with it, because my character, Agent John Hartley feels extremely uncomfortable in that role. ‘

In the movie Dwayne Johnson plays the FBI’s greatest profiler and is struggling with a Red Notice, Interpol’s mandate for the capture of the major fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to ally with the biggest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), to be able to capture the most sought-after thief of artistic works in the world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Among the stages also Rome and Sardinia.

