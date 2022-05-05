Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turns 50

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” He was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California, and was the only child of the marriage formed by Ata Maivia and professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, although he already had children from a previous relationship. The profession of his father, in which the actor himself embarked later, made his childhood pass between moving and moving.

“I think we live in 14 different states, including time in New Zealand and Hawaii, and I was always changing schools, adjusting to new environments, starting over and over again as we moved with my dad across the country,” she said. to GQ in 2016. “I didn’t know anything else and it was hard, but I remember it as the beginning of learning to connect with people.”

The economic instability also marked his childhood stage, the situation from the financial point of view, as he told the magazine, was always complicated. At just 14 years old, he and his mother were evicted from the studio where they lived in Hawaii. A week before, their car had been repossessed.

Back then, “The Rock” wasn’t exactly a model teenager. The actor himself has said that he was part of a gang that he robbed in stores, that he got into trouble and that he once ended up in the hands of the police. But the notice on the door saying they had to vacate the house was a turning point.

At the time, he thought that the only thing he could do to ensure that this would not happen again was to cultivate his body. “The successful men he had known were men who built their bodies,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

After leaving Hawaii, Johnson and his mother moved to Memphis. And the actor’s next destination was Bethlehem, in the state of Pennsylvania, where he began playing football in high school. His performance on the field earned him a scholarship to the University of Miami.

Johnson dealt with injuries, fading dreams and depression. When he was left out of the Calgary Stampeders team of the Canadian Football League, he had to return to Florida. His father picked him up at the airport, and he told Esquire in a 2015 interview that all he had in his wallet was $7. He then ventured into wrestling, the same discipline that his father and his maternal grandfather had practiced.

FROM FREE WRESTLING TO ACTING

In 1996, Johnson’s in-ring alter ego, Rocky Maivia, made his WWE debut. Maivia seemed to not fit in with the public. “At my first Wrestleamania, the biggest show of the year, wrestling’s Superbowl, that night 20,000 fans started chanting ‘Rocky sucks!'” Johnson said in an Oprah Winfrey Network video. “And that was the beginning of the end of my first turn in WWE.”

After an injury, the transformation occurred. “I realized, before I came back, that it wasn’t me they didn’t like, but it wasn’t being me, it wasn’t being real, it wasn’t being authentic.” He asked to speak to the public for two minutes on his return to the ring, this time as “heel”, the one who assumes the role of bad boy, and said: “Rocky can be many things, but sucking is not one of them”. In that moment, The Rock was born. A month later, he was the most successful heel in the company.

After having succeeded in wrestling, Johnson was considering his next challenge. “I had done a couple of TV cameos and I thought I might like acting as well,” he told GQ. His first title was “The Mummy Returns”, in 2001. This was followed by others such as “The Scorpion King”, “Doom”, “The Game Plan”, “Fast & Furious 6″, “Furious 7″, “Moana”, in which he gives voice to one of the protagonists, “Rampage”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “Skycraper” and the recent “Red Notice”, among others. With the help of Disney, he starred last year in the successful “Jungle Cruise” with Emily Blunt. He also starred in the HBO series “Ballers.”

“My choices are based on two things and both are equally important,” he told the magazine about how he picks projects to work on. “The first is: will I enjoy it? The second: will people enjoy it on a large scale? And I like that, because it’s an opportunity for me to make entertainment on a global level.”

On a personal level, Johnson has been married since 2019 to Lauren Hashian, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2007 and with whom he had his two young daughters. The oldest is the result of his previous marriage to Dany García.