Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to be the next James Bond

Why settle for being there second person with the most followers on Instagram, rank second in the list of the highest paid actors of 2021 and even that 46% of Americans would like to like president of the United States?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he wants much more and, who knows, if all these mind-boggling figures will allow him to realize his new great dream: to interpret James Bond.

getty images

Daniel Craig closed his run as the beloved super spy with the latest film in the franchise No Time To Die. The toto actors on who will be the next 007 agent have been going crazy for months now and now we can add too the candidacy of the very muscular 49-year-old:

“My grandfather [Peter Maivia] was a Bond villain in ‘You Only Live Twice’ with Sean Connery. Very very nice “Dwayne told Esquire lately.

He then stated: “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a bad guy. I must be Bond. “

getty images

However, there is a small detail that should not be underestimated, James Bond is English and all the actors who played him were British. The former wrestler is American of Canadian and Samoan origins and that doesn’t help him at all.

Who are the other candidates who may soon be ordering a Vodka Martini; agitated, not stirred?

From Tom Hardy to Henry Cavill, passing through Harry Styles And Regé-Jean Page, we have collected them in this video. Go with the play and discover them all:

ph. getty images