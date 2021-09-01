Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was blown away by the set of Jungle Cruise

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson got “goosebumps” when he stepped onto the set of ‘Jungle Cruise’ for the first time.

The Disney blockbuster was filmed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and although the actor expected the set to be “spectacular”, he was amazed at how impressive the replica of the Brazilian port city was – which included a hotel, tavern, docks and a market – which had been built specifically for the project.

He said: “Before filming, we felt that the set was spectacular as they were building it. But when we finally set foot on set together, we were blown away – we had goosebumps. “

The 49-year-old actor is joined in the film by Emily Blunt, and the actress admitted that one of the most attractive parts of the project for her was the connection between their characters, Captain Frank Wilff and botanist Dr. Lily Houghton.

She told TV & Satellite Week magazine: “The relationship between Lily and Frank is at the heart of the film.

“They are an unlikely couple and at first they rub each other the wrong way and go crazy, but there is this relationship between them that was so attractive to me when I read the script.

“I just think people aren’t making these kinds of films, which seem un-cynical and funny and big.”

Emily loved the “warm and joyful” tone of the film and was delighted to play such a strong character.

He said, “It’s so warm and joyful. I think we all felt nostalgia in making it happen.

“Lily is so persistent and exciting, determined, completely free and a little weird – a really interesting character.

“She is not the damsel in distress that is expected in this genre”