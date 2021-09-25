Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be tied to the franchise for years

There is great expectation around Black Adam, a DC Comics movie that will see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the highest paid actor in Hollywood, for the first time in the role of the notorious antihero. Announced several years ago, the cinecomic has seen several changes in front before leaving completely.

She also expressed herself on the potential of what is destined to be a real franchise Dany Garcia, producer of the film, explaining how the current plans are those of a long-lived collaboration with DC to carry out many projects related to the character.

Warner originally planned to debut Black Adam in the Suicide Squad sequel directed by Gavin O’Connor, before canceling the film entirely and opting for a reboot with James Gunn at the helm.

Black Adam, big plans in sight for the character played by Dawyne Johnson

Filming is currently underway in Atlanta and Dwayne Johnson wanted to tease fans with a first photo from the set, strictly in black and white. A first look at the costume could arrive in the coming months and then have something more full-bodied in the next DC Fandome, scheduled for October.

In the cast of Black Adam great characters from the comic universe such as Dr. Fate, played by Pierce Brosnan, and Hawkman, in whose shoes we will find Aldis Hodge. There will then be Sarah Shai like Isis, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell in those of Cyclone.

Among the big plans that Dany Garcia has spoken about could also be the long-awaited clash between Black Adam and Shazam. The two characters have come to blows several times in comics and seeing them against each other on the big screen would make millions of fans happy. Zachary Levy had also repeatedly said he was inclined to the idea of ​​a cross-over.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter), Black Adam will arrive in American theaters on June 29, 2022. The film was supposed to be released this year, but the COVID emergency forced Warner to change the schedule of his projects.

While waiting for new information on the film, you can retrieve the volume written by Peter Tomasi and Dough Mahnke. You can find it, at an affordable price, by clicking here.