News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wishes a very special fan!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Rock posts a lot on his social networks. After the published photo in which she appears with her daughter Dwayne Johnson, she decides to dedicate a post to a very special fan of hers on the occasion of her birthday. It is a tradition that began a couple of years ago, in which the former wrestler sings a serenade to Grandma Grover for his birthday.

The actor reassured everyone by saying that, now at the age of 102, the elderly fan is still in shape. He then posted a video on twitter, where he appears in the gym singing the song “happy birthday to you”. “This is a very special video that goes to a very, very special woman,” Johnson said. “AND’ one of the most important videos that I will make throughout the yearindeed probably in my whole life. This incredible woman turns 102, so with all the love I have it’s a pleasure to say. “

The actor then continued: “Happy birthday Grandma Grover you are The Rock, the only rock. I have not forgotten your birthday, I could not forget it this time. I love you, we love you, America loves you, the world loves you. city ​​of philadelphia you are a fighter, you are so strong and so beautiful. Happy Birthday Grandma. I don’t have my grandmother, I wish I had her, but I have you. You are my grandmother, you are the grandmother of America. Happy birthday and enjoy, enjoy, enjoy. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Obviously, the response of Grandma Grover, who also sang him a song.

After Jungle Cruise that Dwayne Johnson spoke about on the occasion of the controversial release on Disney +, his fans are waiting for information on his future projects.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
915
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
789
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
788
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
778
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
777
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
764
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top