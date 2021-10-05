Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wishes a very special fan!

The Rock posts a lot on his social networks. After the published photo in which she appears with her daughter Dwayne Johnson, she decides to dedicate a post to a very special fan of hers on the occasion of her birthday. It is a tradition that began a couple of years ago, in which the former wrestler sings a serenade to Grandma Grover for his birthday.

The actor reassured everyone by saying that, now at the age of 102, the elderly fan is still in shape. He then posted a video on twitter, where he appears in the gym singing the song “happy birthday to you”. “This is a very special video that goes to a very, very special woman,” Johnson said. “AND’ one of the most important videos that I will make throughout the yearindeed probably in my whole life. This incredible woman turns 102, so with all the love I have it’s a pleasure to say. “

The actor then continued: “Happy birthday Grandma Grover you are The Rock, the only rock. I have not forgotten your birthday, I could not forget it this time. I love you, we love you, America loves you, the world loves you. city ​​of philadelphia you are a fighter, you are so strong and so beautiful. Happy Birthday Grandma. I don’t have my grandmother, I wish I had her, but I have you. You are my grandmother, you are the grandmother of America. Happy birthday and enjoy, enjoy, enjoy. “

Obviously, the response of Grandma Grover, who also sang him a song.

After Jungle Cruise that Dwayne Johnson spoke about on the occasion of the controversial release on Disney +, his fans are waiting for information on his future projects.