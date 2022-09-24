Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s little jealousy crisis towards Cristiano Ronaldo
The American actor of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivered a short message to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the most followed personality on the social network instagram.
In addition to breaking records on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo also breaks them off. For several months now, the 37-year-old Portuguese has been the most followed personality on the social network instagram. 482 million people follow the Manchester United star on the world-famous app.
Behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ranks second with 338 million followers on the American social network. Asked about this, the 50-year-old American actor was not really kind to Ronaldo: “He has been buying his subscribers for years”he explained.
Of course, it was in a fun tone since very quickly, the former wrestler explained that this allusion was just a joke. Hoping that CR7 also took it well.
