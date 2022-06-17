Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s multi-million dollar madness!

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest paid actors on the planet, he who turns in all the biggest productions, so he can have fun whenever he wants. But in recent days, he has decided to spend millions not on himself, but on his cousin…

Today, Dwayne Johnson is better known for his numerous films and his status as the highest paid actor in Hollywood than for his legendary stints in WWE. But it was in the world of wrestling that he made a name for himself, a reputation, and that he began to accumulate millions. Moreover, without his exploits in the ring, he would never have had his first roles in the cinema…

And then wrestling is a big family story for him, since his father was in the business, his uncles were in the business, his cousins ​​are still in the business today, and above all, his daughter is in the process of to take his first steps in WWE. And because he is still very close to all these beautiful people, he decided to offer an incredible multi-million gift to his cousin Sarona, better known as Tamina.

The Rock offers a house to his cousin, star of the WWE!

It’s hard to explain the emotions everyone felt as I led Sarona through her new front door. It was a wonderful feeling. Surprise cousin, enjoy your new home ❤️❤️🥳🏠 I’ve known my cousin Sarona since I was little, we grew up together. This woman has been through some tough times.

But no matter what happened on her path, she was always determined to break the negative cycles and become a strong and inspiring single mother, to set an example for her two daughters Milaneta and Maleata ❤️❤️ It’s so hard to become a professional wrestler, and it’s even harder to succeed when you’re a woman in this field.

Sarona (like many other women in the wrestling world) quickly made the decision that she would make it through no matter what and earn the respect she deserves in this business. She made sure that all the hard times would become reasons to work hard, not excuses to give up. That’s what she did, and that’s what I’m proud of. I love you cousin, and I will always be behind you. You’re at home, let’s have a little drink.

Dwayne Johnson is multimillionairehe can afford to give such a gift to the members of his family, but the gesture is always very moving. Tears must have flowed in this brand new new home for Tamina and her daughters.