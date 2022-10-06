DWTS: Charli D’Amelio “nervous” having Kourtney Kardashian in audience

Dancing With The Stars contestant Charli D’Amelio admitted she was nervous to have Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and her boyfriend Landon Barker in the audience watching her preform. Charli and her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, took Season 31 of DWTS by storm. Following her huge current success on the show, the young TikTok star had her boyfriend, Landon Barker, as well as her father Travis Barker and new mother-in-law Kourtney Kardashian in the crowd on James Bond Night to support her. .

Charli and Mark have racked up extremely high points from the judges over the past three weeks, enough to make them favorites on the show. However, like most performers, Charli told Entertainment Tonight that she “definitely got really nervous right before.” The two dancers were the first to take to the stage at DWTS James Bond Night which Charli says is the source of the majority of her nerves. While the Barker family was there to support her on DWTS, she admitted to ET that she tries “not to watch them while I’m preforming, because it makes me nervous.”

How Support Benefits Charli D’Amelio on DWTS

Besides Travis and his family, Charli’s family has also been supportive. This includes Charli’s mother, Heidi D’Amelio, who competes alongside her daughter. Both groups did well during DWTS Season 31. This support system seems to help Charli perform at her best, as she is one of the top bands, as shown by the scores and reviews she has gotten. Not to mention, the support Charli receives from those she loves doesn’t go unnoticed in her eyes, and she said, “It certainly means a lot. »

Despite young TikToker’s nerves, Charli and Mark worked wonders on James Bond Night. The duo once again tied for first with Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson and Wayne Brady. Charli and Mark received a combined score of 33 out of 40 for doing the Rumba. This keeps the duo consistent with the previous scores they’ve achieved over the past two weeks. It seems like every week Charli and Mark progress to new levels that shock everyone around them.

Charli went above and beyond when she proved herself to fans and judges alike. While it’s completely natural to have pre-preforming jitters, she handled it extremely well. Putting her nerves aside, she really shines when she preforms because her dancing is so fluid. Hope Charli’s family and her boyfriend’s family support her during her Dancing With The Stars experience to give her some extra confidence in her dancing.

Dancing With The Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+

Source: Entertainment Tonight