Sports

Dybala and Bentancur knocked out in Uruguay-Argentina

Bad news at Juve: during the qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Uruguay and Argentina, Dybala and Bentancur were forced to leave the field due to injury. There Joya, returned to the title with Albiceleste two years later – the last time was November 18, 2019, against Uruguay – after having assisted for Di Maria’s goal in the 7th minute that decided the challenge, he remedied a muscle problem and did not come back after the interval, giving way to Interista Correa. For the Uruguayan midfielder, on the other hand, a bad blow to the knee after trying, and succeeding, to stop the Tucu. The conditions of the two Juventus players will be monitored in the next few hours, but in the meantime, apprehension is mounting at the Juventus home.

Juve, how many injuries in view of Lazio!

On Sunday there is Lazio and Allegri risks seeing the list of injured players lengthened. In addition to Chiellini (inflammation of the Achilles tendon), and De Sciglio – the defender should however return between Chelsea and Atalanta – the coach of the Old Lady may have to do without for the match scheduled for Saturday at 18 at the Olimpico in Dybala, remained out for almost a month between September and October, and Bentancur, little used in recent weeks. Instead, Moise Kean will return, struggling with a muscle fatigue that has kept him out for several weeks.

