Dybala and Berrettini, show for the ATP finals

Paulo Dybala and Matteo Berrettini interview each other in view of the ATP Finals in Turin. Anecdotes, laughter and comparisons between football and tennis …

“Maybe we can get caught, in Turin there is this tennis event, I don’t know if you know…”, “you will be a guest in my house”. Matteo Berrettini and Paulo Dybala they smile face to face (even if from a distance) in view of the eagerly awaited Pala Alpitour match, scheduled from 14 to 21 November.

Two champions of their respective sports interviewed each other on the social channels of the ATP between anecdotes, laughter and comparisons. The Argentine was surprised that rival tennis players shared the locker room, for example. And if you are in the Wimbledon final, you have to do it with a certain Djokovic: “He has played over thirty finals, he relaxed with his music … And I was there to think that for the emotion I had not even been able to eat some rice. On the pitch, then, everything will pass over you ”.

Dybala, face to face with Berrettini: “See you in Turin”

Joya has also played important games, but above all she carries two in her heart: “His debut with Argentina, at the age of 17 … It was my dream, to release the tension they made me play soccer tennis in the locker room. It worked, even if when the coach called me to take the field I started to sweat everything: never happened before. Before the Champions League final with Juve, it was impossible to sleep “.

It is the beauty of sport, where often “Emotions make the difference” because, after all, “it would be boring if one plus one always made two”, as Berrettini wisely emphasizes. The Italian tennis player then described the father-son relationship with his coach: “I constantly joke on him, I film him while he sleeps, I often wake him up”. “If I did this with mine too, they would fire me immediately”, exclaimed naively Dybala, forgetting a fundamental detail: “The problem is that you don’t pay the coach, I do!”.

They both had their idols: little Paulo says he adored Ronaldinho, Matteo, on the other hand, wanted to emulate Federer. Now the children dream of the two of them, between the “mask” after a goal and a cap backwards. Soon they will talk about it in person, in Turin. For once, away from social networks and cameras.