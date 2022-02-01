Dybala and De Ligt, thorny issues: the Juve strategy

TURIN – But it doesn’t end here, on the contrary. The market twists (and twists) by Juventus scored in the last few days of the winter session are a prelude to a whole series of other matches that the Juventus managers are preparing to play. February is in fact the month of renewals (or not) and there is a dense-dense list of meetings in the agendas of the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene and the market manager Federico Cherubs. The issues to be resolved are far from trivial (let alone a few economic accounts) and include a fair number of players who will expire their contract in June, ergo they will have the opportunity, from here in a very short time, to start and also formally engage with other clubs, playing the wild card of being able to free himself on a free transfer. However, there are also players who do not have the expiration of the contract so immediately, but who are – they or whoever for them – are also looking around in search of new stimuli, new projects, new engagements. One name above all: that of Matthijs De Ligt, whose agent Mino Raiola has already begun to stir the waters (…)