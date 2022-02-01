Dybala and De Ligt, thorny issues: the Juve strategy

TURIN – But it doesn’t end here, on the contrary. The market twists (and twists) by Juventus scored in the last few days of the winter session are a prelude to a whole series of other matches that the Juventus managers are preparing to play. February is in fact the month of renewals (or not) and there is a dense-dense list of meetings in the agendas of the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene and the market manager Federico Cherubs. The issues to be resolved are far from trivial (let alone a few economic accounts) and include a fair number of players who will expire their contract in June, ergo they will have the opportunity, from here in a very short time, to start and also formally engage with other clubs, playing the wild card of being able to free himself on a free transfer. However, there are also players who do not have the expiration of the contract so immediately, but who are – they or whoever for them – are also looking around in search of new stimuli, new projects, new engagements. One name above all: that of Matthijs De Ligt, whose agent Mino Raiola has already begun to stir the waters (…)
Thorny issue
(…) After all, the 12 million euros with bonus that De Ligt currently earns on the basis of the contract stipulated in 2019 and expiring in 2024, are largely outside the new parameters. Just think that Dusan Vlahovic – striker, fresh purchase – is around 7 and that’s for Paulo Dybala a tug-of-war is underway, with the company pushing in the opposite direction compared to the 10 million mark. It is clear, in short, that Juventus does not have the slightest intention, with De Lgt, of starting to re-discuss salaries if not lower. Possibly after lengthening the duration. The bianconeri still hope to continue to count on De Ligt for a long time, but at the moment the question remains thorny (…)