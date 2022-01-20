Dybala and Juventus, why the stalemate? it’s not a technical or money problem. It is the company that seems lost – Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Why are we in this strange war that the lawyer would have solved with a bouquet of red roses for Dybala’s partner? Sometimes I think they’ve already got Vlahovic

In front of a

contract renewal, between player and club it always comes naturally to me to choose the club. Not because it is better, just because it is the only one that is indispensable. The player, even a very strong one, can always be replaced, the club cannot. Dybala replaced Tevez at Juve, Tevez had replaced Ibrahimovic over time and above all he always sailed with Del Piero who in turn had eliminated Baggio. There will also be those to replace Dybala.

But in this case the problem is not the player. Dybala has been playing for Juve for seven years, Juve knows any nuance of the game and of the soul of him, perfectly capable of giving him an economic evaluation. a false purpose to wait for more demonstrations. Dybala at the best moment, in two or three years will begin to be something less, but what remains an acceptable time. Why then are we in this strange war that the lawyer would have solved with a bouquet of roses for Dybala’s partner?

It can’t be a question of money, Juve would spend a lot more to replace Dybala. And it can’t be a technical question. If the player is healthy, and he must be since he plays, a starter in almost all the teams in Europe. So what’s the real problem? that we are facing an asymmetrical confrontation. Society has many mouths, it can speak whenever it sees fit. Dybala must by contract be silent. We therefore only know Juve’s needs, not Dybala’s.

Arriving as a great professional, he will bring Juve an advantage of seriousness and competence in his branch, but before entering the new world with a straight leg he must know him and be careful of the flattery of communication. Him and Nedved they made an emotional problem that was only economic. And they made universal a problem that was strictly private. Nobody’s salary is discussed in public.

I repeat, between Juve and Dybala always Juve to choose, there the common home, the score, Dybala only an interpreter. But to fully understand the strange complications of a story that has always been spring water, given that in October there was already the official agreement, one must not start from Dybala. He hasn’t changed, he does a simple job. We need to start with Juve, where the changes took place. Not in the position or the numbers, those are less important. Juve changed as men, as a company psychology. how scared she was, but not clear of what. as if he no longer longed for the future.

I don’t believe in a serious economic crisis. The company was reorganized from a seven hundred million capital increase in two years. No one in Serie A has made capital increases even in the face of the pandemic. Juve continue to start from an unbridgeable economic difference for the others, but make persistent and various mistakes: in two years they kicked out two coaches who had won the championship and then reassumed one at almost double costs and greater responsibility; Ronaldo left alone suddenly and almost for free; he carried on his shoulders the Suarez case, the Superlega, the question of capital gains. Juve have vast market opportunities even just by exchanging players, at worst by selling some. But he can’t. This is a big problem.

Atalanta took 50 million for Romero who was a Juve player. So the roads are still there, but Juve is not taking them. Sometimes I think she has already taken Vlahovic and this stops her by preparing to pay the full price, including commissions (twenty million). Other than something is imploding in a society that is highlighting the anomaly of its source. Agnelli not the owner, for financing he must ask others. And not quite rightly asking for his trade.

In short, there is a profound problem somewhere in Juve’s complexity that being Juve does not allow us to cover what is needed. Dybala has nothing to do with it, a consequence. He doesn’t get to touch the Big Machine of Juve, he dusts it. The knot in the weight that surrounds the company, the absence of ideas, this new disposition of a master company to pursue others, to no longer have arrogance. like a lion waiting wounded for a prey: but wounded by whom? From what?