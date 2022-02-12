Dybala and the future at Juve: meeting for the renewal

TURIN – The praise of Massimiliano Allegrithanks to Dusan Vlahovicthe virtual but very warm embrace of the Juventus people: for Paulo Dybala the fourth of the Coppa Italia against Sassuolo was full of love. And if the ad Maurizio Arrivabene had thrown it on meritocracy (“We need to understand how important number 10 is at Juventus, what it means to wear this shirt and deserve it”), it cannot be said that the Joya did not satisfy him: a goal and two assists in the last two games are his calling card for the next one and – it is supposed to be definitive – meeting for the renewal of the contract. The arrival of Vlahovic it did not limit Dybala’s range of action. Indeed, he is enhancing his qualities, with the Argentine forward in constant growth, as the Juventus coach himself underlined on Thursday evening. «Paulo scored and sacrificed himself. When the team entered the game, he did well. Let’s not forget that it comes from a period of inactivity and it’s the second game he played in a row, so I’m very happy with what he did. The more he plays, the better his condition improves “.