Dybala and the future at Juve: meeting for the renewal

TURIN – The praise of Massimiliano Allegrithanks to Dusan Vlahovicthe virtual but very warm embrace of the Juventus people: for Paulo Dybala the fourth of the Coppa Italia against Sassuolo was full of love. And if the ad Maurizio Arrivabene had thrown it on meritocracy (“We need to understand how important number 10 is at Juventus, what it means to wear this shirt and deserve it”), it cannot be said that the Joya did not satisfy him: a goal and two assists in the last two games are his calling card for the next one and – it is supposed to be definitive – meeting for the renewal of the contract. The arrival of Vlahovic it did not limit Dybala’s range of action. Indeed, he is enhancing his qualities, with the Argentine forward in constant growth, as the Juventus coach himself underlined on Thursday evening. «Paulo scored and sacrificed himself. When the team entered the game, he did well. Let’s not forget that it comes from a period of inactivity and it’s the second game he played in a row, so I’m very happy with what he did. The more he plays, the better his condition improves “.
Juve, full of love for Dybala
(…) All that remains is to wait for the next few weeks, probably after the Champions League match at Villarrealto resume the discussion of the renewal between the player’s agent, Jorge Antun, and the Juventus management. It will start again from that agreement of 8 million net per season plus two of bonus performance, even if Juventus seems willing to file a little on the fixed part and possibly increase a little on the bonuses.
All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport