Dybala and the ‘phantom problem’: nothing emerges from the exams, but he will not be able to force

One muscle problem, then another and then another. Total: 7 games missed. At the moment. It could be eight if Paulo Dybala, as it seems, it should return directly in 2022, with many greetings to a very bad 2021. For what has been done, written and totaled in terms of attendance. Yet, it is unquestionably the symbol of Juventus. Of the present and the future.

GHOST PROBLEM – The question is precisely linked to fragility. As Allegri himself said, nothing emerged from the exams: there is no injury, there is essentially no problem. Yet fatigue is always around the corner and caution is needed, especially in such a delicate moment like this. Especially in view of the two months of fire, flames and direct clashes that await Juventus. The feeling is that Allegri wants to have it to the fullest between Napoli and Supercoppa, sipping it in the other races. But can he give continuity, Paulo? Maybe.

MEANWHILE THE RENEWAL – It is finally the week of the contract renewal, this one: Jorge Antun, in Italy, wants to sign before Christmas. And the week that is about to end could finally lead to an extension of the contract. 2026, the new deadline of Dybala, probably linked to Juve up to 33 years. Right or wrong choice, only time will tell. And the injury table …