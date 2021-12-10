“Dybala available, Arthur not summoned”

TURIN – “Our next step is tomorrow’s match: it’s a complicated match, Venezia score a lot at home, play, are carefree, and have to recover from a bad defeat: they will look for the company. If you don’t play a provincial game and you put yourself on par with the others, you risk getting hurt. There are those fields where everything seems smaller. We will have to match them, with respect. Running. De Sciglio is fine, Mckennie is also back next week, Ramsey is still out, Arthur arrived late for training today and will not be called up. These things happen, not a drama, but the day before the game it is not right to be late. From next week he will be back in the group“. These are the words of Let’s Massimiliamo Allegri at a press conference on the eve of the match Juve against Venice.

Watch the video Allegri: “Arthur? Not called up for late training”

Allegri’s words at the press conference Then, the Juventus coach, come on Bernardeschi And Dybala: “Paradoxically Bernardeschi plays better on the left. Dybala? He’s fine, available and ready to play. We did not take into consideration the loan hypothesis for Kaio Jorge: he will find his space and play. We are below average in the implementation phase: we need more clarity and nastiness. You score little, you will have to put more head. Tomorrow if we misinterpret the game we risk big, but the boys have understood the importance, even for the moment“.

Watch the video Allegri: “Dybala is available”

Merry on Venice and on Pellegrini On the Venice: “Only Chiellini and I played in Venice. It’s a strange field, if you don’t play with the right application you risk getting hurt. They beat Fiorentina, scored many goals and played well, in a proactive way“. On Pilgrims: “Pellegrini has grown a lot and has many merits: he wanted to stay here, he is still improving and still has margins, he is an excellent alternative to Alex Sandro“.

Watch the video Allegri: “A complicated game in Venice”

The first place in the Champions group Finally, on the first place obtained in the group of Champions League: “The first place in Champion’s group is a satisfaction, but now we only have to think about the championship, to give stability to the classification. Sorry for Milan and Atalanta, it would have been nice to have four Italians in the second round: Milan had found the Champions League after so many years but had a difficult group and Atalanta lost in the last match. Did Sacchi see them better? Arrigo always speaks with a lot of passion and what he has done in his career speaks in his favor, must always be listened to. Here we are always at Easter, with the surprise in the egg. Let’s hope tomorrow is beautiful“.