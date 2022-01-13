Dybala away from Juventus? All the scenarios and possibilities: who really wants Joya?

The renewal for Paulo Dybala with the Juventus is stalled. To the point of arriving, Argentine sources, at the concrete possibility that everything will go up in smoke and that the player leaves Turin to go elsewhere. Yes but where? It is clear that someone like Joya is an interesting player for everyone. But at what price? To the figures requested by Dybala, that is over 10 million euros, would anyone be ready to sign a long-term contract?

The real Madrid it seems oriented towards other horizons called Kylian Mbappé and Erling Braut Haaland. The Norwegian, however, is also the first major goal of the Barcelona that in this Catalan restoration work, made up of young people and big names built at home, it will hardly go all-in on Dybala. Maybe theAtletico Madrid, if something changes in the path with one between Joao Felix and Luis Suarez or Antoine Griezmann. But for now we are in the field of what if while as regards the Paris Saint-Germain the feeling is that the Parisians first want to get a clear picture of Mbappé before betting on another player. And here too the first name would be Haaland but in the second place, perhaps, Ousmane Dembelé of Barcelona and not Joya. That wouldn’t even be in the thoughts of the Manchester City by Pep Guardiola and, rather, in those by Jurgen Klopp: the Liverpool she could turn into a serious candidate but only if one between Mohamed Salah (and the priority is the Egyptian) and Roberto Firmino were to come out. And the Manchester United? There it is to be understood whether Dybala is in the good graces of Rangnick and the future manager, it certainly would be in those of the Tottenham by Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici. But not the figures asked of Juventus now. Because they must be deserved on the pitch, as Maurizio Arrivabene says, and it doesn’t just apply to the Bianconeri.