Dybala between renewal with Juve and Inter idea: what is the best choice for Joya? VOTE | First page

Clouds over Paulo Dybala’s future, Now more than ever. The defiant look after the goal against Udinese and the words at the end of the match confirmed how the situation between the Argentine striker and the Juventus be tense. At the center of all the renewal, a catchphrase that still does not see the end despite the fact that a agreement for the extension until 2026, with a salary of 8 million plus 2 bonuses per season: then the referrals, the stabs of Arrivabene and the last answer of the Joya. And now?

THE OPTIONS – February and March will be the hottest months for Dybala’s future, as he himself announced it will be in that period that the discussions with Juve for the renewal will come back to life. Meanwhile, his name returns to stir the market, including the Italian one: theInter stay at the window, with Marotta which has not closed to the hypothesis (“I say that when a player of Dybala’s caliber approaches a junction it is normal that he is approached to this or that club“). And also be careful abroad with the PSG and the Tottenham of Conte lurking.

