“Dybala can say hello, but there is another sensational case at Juve”

Claudio Pea, journalist and Juventus fan, spoke to the microphones of “I Tirapietre”, a radio program hosted by Luca Cirillo, Donato Martucci and Francesco New Year, on the frequencies of Radio Amore Campania. Here is what is highlighted: “Juventus against Venezia played a shameful second half, it is a team that has lost the desire to win, that does not run. A team that does not fight. Morata has taken cooked and raw, sacrificed shoulders at the door. Dybala plays ten minutes a game, if he still asks for 10 million a year, better if they sell it “.

“Paulo could go away because of the fact that 10 million is a lot for someone who scored four goals and played twenty games last year. Then there is a sensational case, everyone praises Chiesa, they wanted to give him the Golden Ball and this year he scored the misery of only one goal with the bianconeri. Juventus have already given, lost with Empoli in August. Cutrone’s goal with Napoli? Is football beautiful because it’s crazy? This definition will not appeal to the Neapolitans , there is nothing crazier than that goal. “

“I would not want Milan-Napoli to draw and they will make Inter a pleasure, who will have no problems in Salerno. This football is an incredible thing, if you think that Empoli are two points behind Juventus, no one would have ever imagined it. in the end he took important points with Napoli and Juventus and then lost at home to Venezia “. The well-known journalist concluded.