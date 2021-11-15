Dybala celebrates his birthday, social greetings from Juve: the gift is the renewal | News

Meanwhile, good news arrives from the retirement of Argentina: for Paulo only fatigue

Paulo Dybala turns 28 he is at home Juve is a big party. A little for the good news coming from the withdrawal of Argentina on the conditions of the Juventus number 10 and a little bit also for optimism about the renewal of the contract. From a physical point of view Paulo reported just a fatigue in the calf and on his return to Italy it should be immediately available to Allegri. As for the extension, however, the white smoke seems ever closer and the signature could arrive at the end of the month. A kind of special “birthday present” for Dybala.

The best wishes to the Argentine striker, moreover, from Vinovo have already arrived through social media. “Your seventh celebrated in black and white. Feliz cumple, Joya!“, we read on the profiles of the Juventus club in the post dedicated to Paulo complete with an emotional video.

Message that on the one hand confirms the great feeling between the management and the player and on the other the desire to continue together. Barring sensational twists, now everything seems to have been done for the extension of Dybala’s contract and to close the matter we only await the signature. Detail that Joya’s return to Turin should be completed by putting everything in black and white and shifting the focus only on performances on the pitch and on upcoming challenges.