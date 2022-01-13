Dybala disappoints and the renewal becomes a yellow

Among the most disappointing in the challenge lost by Juventus at San Siro against Inter in final of the Italian Super Cup there definitely is Paulo Dybala. The Argentine, who entered the match in progress, never got into the game.

Dybala renewal, Juventus doubts

Until a few weeks ago, the renewal of Paulo Dybala’s contract it seemed certain. In fact, the parties involved had already reached an agreement: extension until June 2026 with a monster engagement, equal to 10 million euros per season. Then, also thanks to yet another injury to Joya, the negotiation cooled down and the signing was postponed several times. Now the scenario looks very different. The leaders of the Juventus club have, on several occasions, “asked” the Argentine 10 to take the responsability to be the Old Lady’s top player. Invitations that were not always received by the Argentine playmaker who alternated good games with impalpable competitions. In addition, his physical condition still does not completely convince. Juventus is taking its time, also in light of some recent performances of the Juventus 10, such as the one in the Super Cup final.

Dybala, rumors of a possible farewell

If Juventus seems to have any doubts about Paulo Dybala’s renewal, the Argentine could also have other options in mind. Second Cesar Luis Merlo, a well-known market journalist from TycSports, the Juventus 10 would have already made his decision: that is do not sign with Juventus and leave Turin at the end of the current season. He writes it in a tweet explaining how Paulo Dybala did not like the changes to the agreement recently wanted by the management of the Old Lady. The feeling is that it is a tug of war between the parties. Undoubtedly Paulo Dybala would have no problem finding a new team, especially from a free transfer. And it might as well earn much higher figures.

Top clubs interested in Dybala

Should she decide not to stay at Juventus or, vice versa, the renewal of the contract does not arrive, Joya would be free to marry where she would prefer. Many clubs at the window, ready to come forward. In particular, pay attention to the Manchester United, desperate for some player who brings quality. to understand if the Argentine will want to return to play with CR7 (as long as the Portuguese remains). The Barcelona. Xavi is very sensitive to crystalline talent and Paulo Dybala has it to spare. There are those who would also see it well in the court of Antonio Conte al Tottenham, although tactical issues need to be clarified first. Be that as it may, Paulo Dybala would be spoiled for choice.

