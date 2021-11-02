Dybala drags Juve to the knockout stages of the Champions League: Zenit beaten 4-2, overtaken Platini and Charles | First page

Juventus beat Zenit St. Petersburg 4-2, remain at the top of their group with full points (+3 over Chelsea) and qualify for the round of 16 in Champions League with two shifts in advance. In addition to Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge excluded from the Uefa list, Allegri cannot count on the injured De Sciglio, Ramsey and Kean, but recovers Chiesa. On the other hand, Semak, who has to do without Douglas Santos, relies on Claudinho and Azmoun. The Spanish Alejandro Hernandez referees.

The game opens under the sign of Dybala, who first takes the right pole and then unlocks the claim result. Scoring his 105th goal with the Juventus shirt, one more than Platini to which he dedicates the exultation. Zenit equalized thanks to an own goal from Bonucci. Morata goes on the net, but is offside and the referee cancels.

In the second half the bianconeri are back in the lead again thanks to Dybala. Claudinho’s foul in the area on Chiesa: the Argentine striker kicks out, but the referee makes him repeat the penalty because two Zenit players had entered the line and Dybala made no mistake this time going up to 106 goals (even surpassed Charles). Semak plays the cards Malcolm and Dzyuba. McKennie hits the crossbar, then Chiesa makes three of a kind and Morata drops the poker. In the final Allegri makes Arthur, Rabiot, Rugani and Kulusevski (yellow card) enter from the bench in place of Locatelli (yellow card), Bernardeschi, Bonucci and Dybala: for the latter deserved standing ovation of the Stadium. When it expires Azmoun fixes the result at 4-2.