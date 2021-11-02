Sports

Dybala drags Juve to the knockout stages of the Champions League: Zenit beaten 4-2, overtaken Platini and Charles | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Juventus beat Zenit St. Petersburg 4-2, remain at the top of their group with full points (+3 over Chelsea) and qualify for the round of 16 in Champions League with two shifts in advance. In addition to Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge excluded from the Uefa list, Allegri cannot count on the injured De Sciglio, Ramsey and Kean, but recovers Chiesa. On the other hand, Semak, who has to do without Douglas Santos, relies on Claudinho and Azmoun. The Spanish Alejandro Hernandez referees.

The game opens under the sign of Dybala, who first takes the right pole and then unlocks the claim result. Scoring his 105th goal with the Juventus shirt, one more than Platini to which he dedicates the exultation. Zenit equalized thanks to an own goal from Bonucci. Morata goes on the net, but is offside and the referee cancels.

In the second half the bianconeri are back in the lead again thanks to Dybala. Claudinho’s foul in the area on Chiesa: the Argentine striker kicks out, but the referee makes him repeat the penalty because two Zenit players had entered the line and Dybala made no mistake this time going up to 106 goals (even surpassed Charles). Semak plays the cards Malcolm and Dzyuba. McKennie hits the crossbar, then Chiesa makes three of a kind and Morata drops the poker. In the final Allegri makes Arthur, Rabiot, Rugani and Kulusevski (yellow card) enter from the bench in place of Locatelli (yellow card), Bernardeschi, Bonucci and Dybala: for the latter deserved standing ovation of the Stadium. When it expires Azmoun fixes the result at 4-2.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve-Zenit 4-2, the report cards: what a show by Dybala and Chiesa. Morata, a goal overturns everything

4 hours ago

a super Ronaldo saves United

12 hours ago

Inter, 2-0 against Udinese with another double from Correa: Inzaghi returns to win at San Siro | First page

3 days ago

Paul Pogba and Juventus, new steps towards the return: the ways to overcome the problem of recruitment

20 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button