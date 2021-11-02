Dybala driver, Bonucci unlucky. Goal of the turning point for Morata?

Szczęsny 6: He has no faults on the goal, completely displaced by Bonucci’s deviation. He is called into question for the first time 20 minutes from the end of the match and responds promptly to Malcom’s conclusion.

Danilo 6.5: In his lane he has to deal with the thrust of Claudinho, which however is almost never released. Good at containing the adversary’s incursions.

Bonucci 6: Unlucky on the occasion that gives Zenit the 1-1 ball. In general, however, it remains a sufficient test in a positive evening for Juve. From 86 ‘Rugani sv

De Ligt 6.5: After being questioned at times, today he plays as a true leader and also puts a hand on the match with an assist for the goal of the Juventus advantage.

Alex Sandro 6: A test without infamy or praise, without peaks but not even without excessive smudging. Perhaps on such an evening you could dare some crosses and some more bucks

Church 7: He too, like De Ligt, has often been questioned, but today it is the former Fiorentina who takes the chestnuts off the fire in Allegri: he wins a penalty and has an opponent warned, then he also finds the goal.

McKennie 6.5: He touches the goal and becomes the protagonist of some noteworthy bucking. He is in a good moment of form and Allegri is right to take advantage of it.

Locatelli 6.5: The goal of Chiesa was born from one of his brushstrokes. He is one of the players that this Juve cannot do without even for a while. From 80 ‘Arthur sv

Bernardeschi 6: Some good ideas, but in the long run it is always too smoky. He expects more concreteness and more incisiveness from him, From 80 ‘Rabiot sv

Dybala 7.5: He is the driver of Juventus. In the first half he hits a post and then finds the goal that unlocks a delicate match (rejoicing like Platini and surpassing him in the Bianconeri top scorers). Realizes the penalty and also gives an assist to Morata. Essential. From 85 ‘Kulusevski sv

Morata 6: He wastes a lot in the first half and does not always appear in the heart of the action, but in the second half he finds a goal that could represent a turning point this season (and maybe even convince Juve about the redemption).

Coach – Allegri 6.5: This time he relies on the best, who were missing in the last Juventus defeats. His Juve perhaps pulls the plug too soon in the final, but the path in the Champions League is clear and the early access to the second round is worth it.