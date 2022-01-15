Dybala, first contact with Inter. Retrofront Juve? Marotta Plan: 7.5 million for 5 years

Inter are ready to take the field if the agreement with Juve is lost, the Argentine will wait for the Juventus club until February

Inter are very attentive to the Dybala situation. The Argentine is negotiating the renewal with Juventus and, if he does not find an agreement, he would free himself to zero in June. And the Nerazzurri club would be ready.

CONTACT – “In recent times, for example, there has also been a contact between Jorge Antun, the manager of Dybala, and the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta. Art around the Argentine. This is certainly not the time for official steps. Also because the Nerazzurri have very clear ideas. They know how far they can go. They know that sufficient resources will be released in the mount to attempt the lunge. of Vidal and Vecino will guarantee savings of approximately 16 million gross, without counting further market movements that cannot be foreseen today. The theme, if anything, is another: the planning of a possible offer “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

ENGAGEMENT – “Inter are not playing on the table that Juventus would seem abandoned today, that is the 8 million plus 2 bonuses for which Dybala and the Juventus club had shook hands in October. Inter are one floor below that proposal. But probably he could still place himself a meter above Juventus’ new ideas. The Nerazzurri are in the possibility of guaranteeing the Argentine the same salary that was recognized to Eriksen (even if the Dane benefited from the Growth Decree) until last season: 7.5 million, with the addition of prizes linked to objectives and a probable signing bonus, all for five seasons. In short: the margin is there, considering that today Dybala in black and white earns 7.3 million “.

JUVE – “The return of Paulo’s agent to Italy is expected between the end of January and the beginning of February. There is still no date for the meeting with Juventus: in the last pre-Christmas appointment, the Juventus management asked Jorge Antun to postpone the signing. , initially scheduled for January, with the market closed, and the Argentine prosecutor had no difficulty in pleasing them, also because the famous agreement from 8 + 2 until 2026 has already been considered done for some time. the handshake with Arrivabene counts as a piece of paper. For the same reason Dybala has never dealt with other clubs so far: Juventus asked him not to, giving for sure the renewal, and Paulo remained faithful to the agreement verbal, even if theoretically from January 1st he is free to deal with whoever he wants “.

FEBRUARY – “It is logical that the recent rumors about the change of course of Juventus, which would have decided to re-discuss the contract by proposing the reduction of the salary (perhaps even below the 7.3 million euros net per year, bonuses included, which it currently earns) and the duration (from 4 and a half to 2 and a half years) surprised him. The player’s position, however, is clear: the club has never communicated an afterthought to the agent and Dybala is ready to sign under the established conditions. The Argentine will wait until February, as agreed, if Juventus then express doubts and ask to renegotiate everything, then he too will make his assessments. He will listen to a possible new Juventus offer and then maybe he will begin to look around, also because there is no shortage of suitors to take him to zero: in addition to Inter, there have also been polls of Tottenham (Paratici took him to Juve with Marotta and Conte loves him ) and Barcelona “, concludes Gazzetta.

January 15, 2022

