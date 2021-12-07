Dybala, for the Juventus fans the message on Twitter is a clear signal

The show on the pitch, the 2-0 goal that ended the game with Genoa and gave the three points to the Juventus. Then the words after the game, which made the fans jump Juventus. And finally, that message on Twitter – social where the Joya he had never been too active – in which many have seen a clear, unequivocal signal: the Argentine ace, one of the last true idols of Juventus supporters, could say goodbye at the end of the season.

Dybala, the words on the renewal after Juve-Genoa

From granted what was considered until a few weeks ago, the renewal of the contract of Dybala is back to being a catchphrase. Just when it seemed that the parties had gotten significantly closer, the fuss related to the investigation of the prosecutor’s office broke out. Turin on inflated capital gains and false accounting, hypotheses being examined by the investigating magistrates. The statements of the Joya to Dazn have been eloquent, a bolt from the blue for the supporters of Juventus: “Now the Juve has other things to solve, the renewal can wait. There are other more important things ”.

Dybala, the message on Twitter that tastes goodbye

Even in the following message on Twitter, posted a few minutes later, many saw a more or less veiled hint of theArgentine to the possibility of leaving. A sort of farewell, of thanks for the good moments lived together and for the affection received, enclosed in a concise but meaningful statement, a sentence that can mean all or nothing, a succession of words with multiple references: “Thank you all” .

For many Juventus fans, Joya can go away

Many Juventus supporters who interpreted the message as an anticipated greeting. “This thanks to everyone after he says’ the renewal can wait, la society he has other problems for now ‘I know so much about a goodbye ”, is Joseph’s certainty. “Do you want to go away at zero ..? I hope not… ”is Tom’s cryptic message. “So now wait for the fact that Dybala has not yet signed the renewal is it a cuteness towards the club that has other problems? ”, writes Fabio ironically. “Given the downsizing of salaries, and the other vicissitudes, we are sure that Dybala remains? I say that part ”, is the fear of AlexMichel.

