Dybala has returned to Turin, Allegri is studying the agreement with Vlahovic

Cuadrado and McKennie are also expected in Italy in the next few hours, after which the coach will have the whole group to prepare for the match against Verona.

In home Juve officially started on countdown to the match against Verona, scheduled for Sunday evening at the Stadium. Today he joined his teammates Paulo Dybalareturned from commitments with the Argentine national team, will also return to Turin in the next few hours Cuadrado and McKennie (in goal with the US national team in the victory against Honduras), while Alex Sandro, positive for Covid, will remain in Brazil waiting to be negativized. Starting Friday Max Allegri he will therefore have the whole group to better prepare for the match with Tudor’s men, who had won 2-1 in the first leg with Simeone’s double.

After the double session on Wednesday, a lighter day: warm-up, technical exercises and match match. For the technician there are now two more days to work on inserting new purchases and, in particular, on theagreement between Joya and Dusan Vlahovic. Both Serbian and Zakaria in fact, they seem destined to start from 1 ‘against the Gialloblù and Allegri’s task is to ensure that adapt immediately to the new realityalso because, ranking in hand, Juve have no time to waste and cannot afford other missteps in the Champions League run-up.

The Swiss ex Borussia Moenchengladbachthanks to Locatelli’s absence due to disqualification and Bentancur’s departure, he should start in a midfield at 2 paired with Arthur. His physicality and his interdiction work would guarantee the Brazilian the freedom to take care of the directing, even if the employment of Rabiot is not to be excluded if Allegri were to consider him not yet ready.

It is difficult, however, to imagine Vlahovic on the bench. The former Viola striker arrived in Juventus to ensure the danger and continuity in front of goal that was missing in the first half of the season and goals are expected from him to drag the team into the top four. On his path, however, a tactical change is expected, given that at Juve he will find himself having to dialogue with a playmaker like Dybala In the 4-2-3-1while in Florence he played with two outsiders in his service in 4-3-3. The fortunes of the bianconeri will pass in the coming months from the agreement between the Argentine and the new signing, waiting for the return of his friend Chiesa next season.

For Allegri, however, some training doubt remains: the recovery of Bonucci it appears difficult, for this reason we are moving towards the alignment of the couple Chiellini-de Ligtwith Pilgrims to the left. On the right can reenter from 1 ‘ Danilowith Cuadrado high winger in the offensive trio alongside Dybala and the now essential McKennie. Sacrificed, inevitably, it would be so Alvaro Morata. Another hypothesis, at the most remote moment, is that of deploying the Spaniard wide on the left, in a “Mandzukic” role. Something on which, perhaps, it is necessary to work a little longer.