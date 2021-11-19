Dybala: “I want to win the Champions League and the World Cup”

Talking about himself in an interview with the fashion magazine L’Officiel, based in Saudi Arabia, Paulo Dybala was able to retrace the stages of his career and set his future goals: “Since I was a child I wanted to be a footballer, I started on the soccer fields of Cordoba in Argentina and I never stopped. In those days, getting to play in Europe was a dream. ” At that time the nickname ‘La Joya’ (the jewel) was born: “It was given to me for the first time in Laguna Larga by a journalist who saw me play in the Instituto, my team. I like it and then in Italy the word sounds just like joy, happiness, but in reality it means something else. In Palermo, on the other hand, they always called me ‘Picciriddu’, little boy “.