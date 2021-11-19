Dybala: “I want to win the Champions League and the World Cup”
To the microphones of an Asian magazine, the Juventus striker also remembers the beginning of his career and the origin of his nicknames (Joya and … Picciriddu)
Talking about himself in an interview with the fashion magazine L’Officiel, based in Saudi Arabia, Paulo Dybala was able to retrace the stages of his career and set his future goals: “Since I was a child I wanted to be a footballer, I started on the soccer fields of Cordoba in Argentina and I never stopped. In those days, getting to play in Europe was a dream. ” At that time the nickname ‘La Joya’ (the jewel) was born: “It was given to me for the first time in Laguna Larga by a journalist who saw me play in the Instituto, my team. I like it and then in Italy the word sounds just like joy, happiness, but in reality it means something else. In Palermo, on the other hand, they always called me ‘Picciriddu’, little boy “.
Future
Paulo is now in his seventh season with the Juventus shirt and, taking stock of the Turin adventure, he continues to raise the bar: “I have won Scudetti, Italian Cups and Super Cups. I am happy to have scored over 100 goals, I want to continue to be an important player for Juventus and to grow as a person and as a man. For this reason I still have many other goals to achieve and dreams to achieve. I live looking to the future: with the Albiceleste I dream of winning the World Cup, and with the Juventus jersey the Champions League. Every day I work to get these results. ”
