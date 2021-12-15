Dybala: “I would ask Santa Claus for the Champions League for Juve”

“The list is long, I would ask Santa Claus to bring the Champions League to Juve: it would be the best gift for everyone”: so Paulo Dybala, protagonist of a day in the press room of the Allianz Stadium on the first day of the Junior Reporter season, where responded to the children’s curiosities. “There is also the World Cup, winning it with Argentina would be something extraordinary – adds among the questions of the young fans Junior Member of the Juventus club – and since dreaming is free, even asking Santa Claus is free: we ask him for some gifts, then if you bring them we will be happy “.

The Argentine also reveals an anecdote of his move to Juve in the summer of 2015: “The call from Juve was one of the greatest emotions of my life. Many had called me because I was doing well at Palermo, but when my agent told me about Juve I asked him to answer only those calls and not to answer any other “. Dybala does not hide the responsibility that one has to wear the Juventus shirt: “The number 10 shirt weighs a lot, when you wear it you always have to give more. In the history of this club, the number 10 has been worn by real phenomena, for me it’s an honor to wear it. I thought a lot before accepting this number, now I hope to give the fans something spectacular. ” No doubt about the best goal scored with Juve: “I always say it’s the next one, but for now the one scored against Inter at the Stadium, especially for the action. It’s a shame about the absence of the fans in the stands that day”, concludes the 28-year-old Argentine.