Dybala, infinite renewal: the agreement is there, but Juve does not want distractions in January. And Antun … | First page

The agreement is there but you can’t see it. Or at least not seen yet. The economic and planning agreement between Juventus and Pulo Dybala was identified last October. A tormented, complex negotiation, full of unforeseen events and lasting almost two years, but which came to a conclusion. In fact, Dybala had accepted the latest offer from Juve, lower than initial expectations, but still adequate for a status as an absolute protagonist in the new Juventus project: it is he is the number 10 of Juve, he is the star of the team and also the captain of the future, as evidenced by that new expiry date to be fixed on the contract on June 30, 2026, just enough to imagine Dybala for life in black and white. The engagement? We are talking about 8 million net plus at least 2 bonusess, which over time could then be integrated into the fixed part. All done then, all happy. But the signature and therefore the announcement are still not there and are still being postponed.

ANTUN FACTOR – If from October we have now reached the end of December, the main reason must be identified in the bureaucratic problems of Jorge Antun, Dybala’s agent and trusted man who has not yet completed all the paperwork to be recognized as a FIFA agent in Italy. Practices that seemed to be completed in much less time and that instead had and will need to wait a few more days. Antun after the last blitz in Turin in December is back in Argentina, now he is expected back in Italy around mid-January, but that should not be the time when the signing and announcement for the renewal will arrive.

JUVE TAKES TIME. Also because now there is too much at stake, there has been too much time wasted and on more than one occasion, the right moment has also passed and now Juve does not want any distraction in the locker room. After the return to Continassa of Max Allegri’s team scheduled for December 30th, it will be necessary to think only and exclusively of a January of fire that will begin with the epiphany match against Napoli, will pass from the challenge to Rome and from the Super Cup with Inter, Sampdoria in the Italian Cup will continue with the matches against Udinese in the league, finally arriving at the other direct clash between San Siro and Milan. And even the stop will not be the right one, because the winter market will experience the last incandescent days. So, barring new program changes, Juve decided to meet again in February. With Dybala and all the other players in the odor of renewal. A decision that can also turn into a boomerang, even if twists would not be foreseen between the parties, despite Dybala is about to expire and Juve have some accounts to bring back in some way. After all, the agreement is there: but until you see it …