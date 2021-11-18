Dybala injury, the official announcement of Juventus

The latest news on Paulo Dybala’s injury arrives, the Juventus press release after today’s medical examinations

There was great anticipation in the house today Juventus to find out the actual conditions of Paulo Dybala ahead of Saturday’s big match with Lazio. The Argentine, as is well known, returned bruised from his commitments with theArgentina.

In particular, the situation in the calf should be monitored, an injury that appeared not serious but must be handled with caution. Today, Dybala, on leaving J-Medical, said he felt good. A little while ago, the Juventus medical staff issued an official statement to clarify the attacker’s health conditions.

Juventus, the press release on Dybala: the scenarios ahead of Lazio

Here is the announcement on the Juventus website, on the sidelines of today’s training report: “The diagnostic tests that Paulo Dybala underwent this morning at J | Medical excluded muscle injuries and confirmed the fatigue of the posterior tibial muscle diagnosed in the national team , currently under resolution. His condition will be monitored on a daily basis ”.

Conditions that are therefore confirmed as not serious but, at this point, 48 hours after the Olimpico match, it is really difficult that Merry can risk it. Also in anticipation of a tour de force between the championship and the Champions League in which the ‘Joya’ will serve the Livorno coach.