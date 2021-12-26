Dybala-Inter, Marotta really thinks about it. Confirmation? Various clues and the underestimated phrase

Who knows that Beppe Marotta is not really thinking about the big free transfer market hit: a deal that would have a sensational

There are fixed thoughts, recurring thoughts, dreams and hazards. Sometimes they remain in the mind, as something consciously unachievable. Others, however, materialize, often between amazement and magic. Paulo Dybala represents, for Beppe Marotta, one of those thoughts, which at times takes on the outline of a dream, but at times appears as a goal. At the limits of the impossible, of course. But not quite. Because, theoretically, the sensational blow is still possible. Some would say that as long as there is no black on white … Moreover, the Inzaghi affair also proves it.

So, given that Dybala has not signed his contract renewal (expiring in 2022) with Juventus yet, can it be ruled out regardless of whether Marotta is really thinking about the sensational coupe de theater? The answer is no. Because Juventus and their number 10 have been talking about renewal for months now, without ever having really come to an agreement; certainly, probably, as stated by the parties involved, there is indeed a general agreement, but not even the shadow of announcements; not to mention that Inter’s sporting chief executive is a true master of signing at zero cost. Perhaps, then, someone missed a small detail: from January 3, or in a few days, the Argentine could theoretically sign with another team and move on a free transfer starting next season. And why not think about it, then? Certainly, in the depths of his soul (but, who knows, also concretely), Marotta did this thought, and how.

A little less than three months ago, from the stage of the Sport Festival in Trento, the Inter manager spoke like this: “Dybala could have come to Inter: when there was an exchange with Icardi there was this possibility. He still hasn’t signed with Juve today … “. That “has not signed yet“(with a lot of smirk) went unnoticed by many. Strange, since insiders should know that each sentence of Marotta has a well-defined specific weight. Strange, given that at that moment the former Juventus CEO was speaking of a real passion of his always, of a player who technically loves to madness and who, incidentally, in Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 as a second striker would fit God. Curious that no one has given weight to that sentence. because, as confirmed by Marotta himself, in the past an attempt has already been made. The way in which the love story between Simone Inzaghi and Inter was born shows that we must surrender only in the face of signatures. But that, above all, when an old fox like Marotta is involved, it is better to keep your guard up. In an attack that Alexis Sanchez could lose, there would be space, numbers and salaries, to really try.

There are fewer and fewer days left until the market reopens. And the glimmers to be able to think about the ‘sensational rudeness’ are opening up more and more. It would be worth making an effort for a player who, net of the many injuries, could guarantee an important leap in quality to an already fantastic attack of his own. Who knows if Inter aren’t really thinking about it. We are sure that Suning would be willing to go along with the deal. A shot that, on a free transfer, would not only be sensational, but would represent one of the largest operations in the recent history of our football.

December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 09:05)

