Dybala, Inter ready for an economic effort: the figures. But there is also Guardiola

Inter are observing Paulo Dybala’s situation with great attention with Juventus, but it is not the only one. He also has to deal with the Manchester City competition, in particular with the esteem of Pep Guardiola towards the Argentine. And above all with the economic availability of the British, as revealed today The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Dybala at zero is an opportunity that a club like City, three times victorious in the Premier League with Guardiola on the bench but still in pursuit of the Champions League, can afford without too many worries because thanks to Arab ownership it has economic resources in abundance. Therefore the British would have no problem satisfying the Bianconeri’s economic demands. Paulo at Juventus currently earns 7.3 million euros (including bonuses) and with the club he had reached an agreement for the renewal of 8 million euros + 2 bonuses until 2026, to reach those 10 million that for the Argentine represent an economic recognition of the centrality of the new Allegri project “.