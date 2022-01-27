Dybala, Inter ready for an economic effort: the figures. But there is also Guardiola

Inter are observing Paulo Dybala’s situation with Juventus with great attention, but it is not the only one: Man City appears
Inter are observing Paulo Dybala’s situation with great attention with Juventus, but it is not the only one. He also has to deal with the Manchester City competition, in particular with the esteem of Pep Guardiola towards the Argentine. And above all with the economic availability of the British, as revealed today The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Dybala at zero is an opportunity that a club like City, three times victorious in the Premier League with Guardiola on the bench but still in pursuit of the Champions League, can afford without too many worries because thanks to Arab ownership it has economic resources in abundance. Therefore the British would have no problem satisfying the Bianconeri’s economic demands. Paulo at Juventus currently earns 7.3 million euros (including bonuses) and with the club he had reached an agreement for the renewal of 8 million euros + 2 bonuses until 2026, to reach those 10 million that for the Argentine represent an economic recognition of the centrality of the new Allegri project “.
Dybala awaits the summit with Juventus in February, to understand what the new Juventus proposal will be. With a bearish bid, a breakup between the parties is likely. And this is where City and Inter come into play, observing: “In this stalemate, Inter is ready to enter, which cannot afford double-digit salaries but for Dybala – pupil of Beppe Marotta who Simone Inzaghi really likes – is willing to make an effort, reaching a five-year with a base fixed of 7.5 million euros per season. Figures that are not competitive with what City can afford, which has a salary of 250 million and its highest-paid player, De Bruyne, has renewed to 20 million per season “, it is read. Tottenham and Barcelona have already tested the waters, as have Inter and now City. Dybala’s future will be decided in the coming weeks.
January 27, 2022 (change January 27, 2022 | 14:01)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED