“Dybala is a champion, he just had a bad luck”

The commentator Stefano Villages spoke to TMW Radio, during the Open Stadium broadcast, touching on various topics related to Juventus.

ON DYBALA

“Only last year he didn’t make it, also because he had physical problems, but the one before he was elected best player in the league, the one in which Cristiano Ronaldo played. For me there is no doubt that it is a sample, is one of those that give movement and class. ”

Then it continues: “In the defeats against Verona and Sassuolo the only light, the only flame of vitality, was when the ball arrived. He had one bad luck not happened to anyone, that is to play in a club with Cristiano Ronaldo and in the national team with Messi“

Paulo Dybala, Juventus, Serie A

ON THE BEGINNING OF ALLEGRI

“Not enough for now because the championship standings are not what we expected. No progress has been made in the development of the project: the sufficiency can only be given by considering the four victories in the Champions League and the goal achieved well in advance.

Juve must give an answer on the proposal, on the attitude, it must be more bold and present “

ON THE STILL POINTS

“The trident Dybala-Morata-Church it must be indisputable or almost, as well as McKennie, Locatelli And Arthur the three midfielders.“