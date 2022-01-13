Dybala-Juventus, the updates after the Argentine indiscretions

The case concerning Paulo Dybala’s future is reopened once again. The latest on the contract renewal and the fate of the Argentine striker

The indiscretions from Argentina about Paulo’s future Dybala they reopened the case of his renewal, which has now become a catchphrase. There Juventus, as anticipated by Calciomercato.it, had asked the attacker to postpone the matches for the signing at the end of the winter transfer market, on the strength of an agreement already reached and which did not seem to be in question.

The new delay, after months of waiting, certainly could not please the player, who obviously did not like Maurizio’s latest statements in recent days. Arrivabene.

Juventus transfer market, Dybala has not yet made a decision

The recent sentences of the Juventus CEO about “deserving” the renewal and understanding the weight of the number 10 shirt do not seem the serene prelude to a signature as important as waiting.

According to what our editorial staff gathered, in any case, Dybala hasn’t made any decisions yet. His priority has always been to renew with Juventus who, for their part, cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer. It would also be a bad blow for Italian football, which has already greeted players of the caliber of in similar ways Donnarumma And Insigne. The renewal no longer seems to have been done like a month and a half ago, but there is time and way to fix it.