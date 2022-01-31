Dybala leaves Juventus | 20 million on signing: shock destination

Paulo Dybala’s future moves away from both Juventus and Inter, the resounding transfer market offer for ‘Joya’ arrives

In a last week of the market, to say the least, red-hot for the Juventus, who landed the hits Vlahovic And Zakaria and try today to close for the third purchase of January, Nandez, the future of Dybala. Even if the arguments about the Argentine, of course, always remain in the background.

Now, at the end of the market, what will become of the ‘Joya’ will necessarily be topical again. We will enter the decisive month of February for the speech relating to the renewal of the Juventus number 10, whose fate is still to be deciphered. The ‘postponement’ requested by Juventus, as we have said, did not make Dybala happy. Now, inevitably, we will come to the showdown, at the latest within a few weeks we will understand more definitively. And watch out for Inter, who with Marotta could actually go to the assault of his protégé Dybala. But news arrives from abroad which, if confirmed, would upset everything and would represent a real joke for both Juventus and Inter.

Dybala flies to Guardiola, Manchester City puts on the plate a proposal of 30 million

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the involvement of the Manchester City, who would be ready to fulfill Dybala’s contractual requests in order to take him to England. In Spain, ‘El Nacional’ reports that a contract would be ready for the Argentine by ben 10 million euros per season. Figures that had already been rumored, but there would not be only this. The player would also be offered a substantial signing bonus, from ben 20 million euros more. Guardiola dotes on the ‘Joya’, it is not a mystery, and intends to make her the heir of Raheem Sterling which recently does not appear much in the technical project.