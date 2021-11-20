Sports

Dybala, more torment than Joya: that’s when he comes back

TURIN – He has decided Massimiliano Allegri and opted for caution. Paulo Dybala remained at Turin, not called up for this afternoon’s match at the Olimpico against Lazio (6 pm), because although there were no visible lesions in the magnetic resonance, the inflammation in the soleus (the one that can be found in instrumental analyzes) represented a risk. Paulo Dybala wanted to try and play against Lazio, Massimiliano Allegri specified this to avoid the usual inferences about the Argentine’s imaginary ailments. But the coach did not want to take risks: sending number ten on the field meant facing the possibility of a strain or in any case of a more serious injury. And then the missed matches would be many more. Dybala is now aiming to play against Atalanta, at the Stadium, next Sunday.

Allegri: "Dybala? We need caution"

Merry: “Dybala? We need caution”

Juve, Dybala skips Chelsea

Nothing Chelsea for him also because since Juventus have already qualified for the second round, Allegri uses the line of prudence all the more. Quite right? Wrong? If avoiding risks against Chelsea is a very solid and easily defensible choice, it remains more questionable than not to exploit one of the best players of the team in a key game as it is. Lazio-Juventus. But it is Allegri who sees and evaluates (obviously together with his staff and the Juventus doctors). And Dybala has undoubtedly become particularly fragile.

Lazio-Juve, Allegri's probable formation

Lazio-Juve, Allegri’s probable formation

