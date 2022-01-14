Dybala, Oriana and the mother-in-law: a request arrives from Argentina!

The mother of Oriana Sabatini – the Venezuelan actress and model Catherine Fulop – is participating in the Argentine edition of MasterChef Celebrity. Between one recipe and another, the 56-year-old made a special request to her daughter and son-in-law, Paulo Dybala. “What if I’d like to cook for my grandchildren? Sure, I’d love to!”, he publicly stated and then added: “I am learning for this very reason. I need a joy at this stage of my life, it will be a joy”. So are Dybala and Oriana ready to become parents? After all, the two have been linked for four years and they love each other more and more: both have never hidden their dreams of marriage and children.