News

Dybala, Oriana and the mother-in-law: a request arrives from Argentina!

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The mother of Oriana Sabatini – the Venezuelan actress and model Catherine Fulop – is participating in the Argentine edition of MasterChef Celebrity. Between one recipe and another, the 56-year-old made a special request to her daughter and son-in-law, Paulo Dybala. “What if I’d like to cook for my grandchildren? Sure, I’d love to!”, he publicly stated and then added: “I am learning for this very reason. I need a joy at this stage of my life, it will be a joy”. So are Dybala and Oriana ready to become parents? After all, the two have been linked for four years and they love each other more and more: both have never hidden their dreams of marriage and children.

The prestigious family of Oriana Sabatini

Born in 1996, Oriana Sabatini is part of a well-known family in South America. The father is an entrepreneur of Italian origins Osvaldo Sabatini while the mother is Catherine Fulop, a Venezuelan model and actress. Oriana’s aunt is the famous tennis player Gabriela Sabatini. Oriana is known in Argentina as a singer and actress: in the past she opened the concerts of Ariana Grande and Coldplay.

Look at the gallery

Oriana Sabatini shows herself in a bikini and invites reflection

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tonight on TV 28 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

November 28, 2021

“The worst starred restaurant ever”: the Bros’ case and the right to criticize (and reply)

December 14, 2021

how did he train for the John Wick saga?

September 17, 2021

El Salvador assures: no salary or pension will be paid in bitcoins

September 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button