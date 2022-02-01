Dybala out, Zaniolo in | Juventus, the controversy breaks out: “Bad faith”

Tiago Pinto’s words on Zaniolo set fire to the first post market day: the possible relay with Dybala ignites the debate

Not even the time to close the judgments for the winter session closed at 20 yesterday and it is already the summer transfer market.

To ignite the debate are the words of Tiago Pinto at the press conference: “I cannot guarantee that Zaniolo stay at Rome also next year ”the words of the Giallorossi General Manager. A phrase that sparked the debate on the future of the attacking midfielder, on which – it is certainly no secret – the interest of the Juventus.

And the Juventus hypothesis heated up the social afternoon with the Juventus fans (and not only) who were unleashed on the possible arrival of Zaniolo at Allegri’s court, but also on a ‘relay’ with Paulo Dybala. The ‘Joya’ is about to expire and the renewal is increasingly in the balance. The Argentine could already agree with another team for next year and the next few weeks will be decisive for understanding what will happen: new contract or away from Juventus?

Juventus transfer market, Zaniolo for Dybala: social networks break

A situation that obviously gives rise to the hypothesis of a sort of relay: Dybala away from Turin with the purchase of Zaniolo to replace him. Would Juventus gain from it? From this point of view the fans are split: many are those who indicate in the Giallorossi the right man to support church And Vlahovic, for a trident that Juventus could enjoy for years.

However, there are also many supporters of the opposite thesis: Zaniolo in and Dybala out would be for this part of the fans a downgrade for the team of Merry. A completely different vision, therefore, with some users who come to accuse those who say no to of “bad faith” Dybala for his ailments and then he would like Zaniolo in black and white. And then there are those who decide not to choose: Dybala and Zaniolo together behind Vlahovic.

Here are some tweets:

Please don’t compare Zaniolo to Dybala … (and I love Zaniolo) #Joia – Francesco Katà (@ Frances42582671) February 1, 2022

In June via Dybala and inside Zaniolo – Ivangobbo (@senisregna) February 1, 2022

I believe in Zaniolo’s ability and talent, but it’d be blasphemous to not renew dybala for him – Marco Testa 🇮🇹 (@_marcotesta) February 1, 2022

There are 2 categories: -who wants Zaniolo at Juve as a substitute for Dybala -who wants Zaniolo to Juve WITH Dybala All life on the 2nd option wagon – Gobbo17 ★ 3 ☆ 8 ★ (@ AlexBaros17) February 1, 2022

they wouldn’t mistake zaniol for dybala ahahhahahahahah – That of the stickers (@FedericoDav_SSL) February 1, 2022

As much as I like Zaniolo, it would be a downgrade of Dybala with no ifs and buts.

It would be ideal to see him play continuously first.

Then I love you, but we have split people as healthy as a fish, I dare not imagine what we would do with this poor boy. https://t.co/7z2HFJj7e8 – Tom (@TomsFin) February 1, 2022

Zaniolo is valid only as a reserve of Dybala and nothing else. – SassuoloFan1945 (@ SFan1945) February 1, 2022

#Church #Dybala #vlahovic they can never play together.#Church #Zaniolo #vlahovic they can play together.

Here is the difference between me and the dybalists, my thought is how to make Juventus perform or play better I don’t hate dybala but you are not ready for this discussion. – umbertovic (@umberto_secondo) February 1, 2022