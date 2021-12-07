Sports

Dybala renewal, the agreement and the wait: what’s missing for the announcement?

“When does Dybala renew?”. A question that has been repeated for some time and that now seems close to being answered. After restarting, the negotiation should have reached the expected and desired conclusion: a new contract, for about 10 million euros including bonuses, with a fixed part of 8 million destined to grow and with an expiration date of 30 June 2026, as reported by Calciomercato.com. The announcement, however, does not arrive: October seemed the good month, then it was November. Up to Joya’s declarations: “Now the company has more important issues to solve, the renewal can wait”. THE SITUATION – The investigation into capital gains launched by the Turin prosecutor has an impact. We have to wait, without this implying cracks on the agreement between Dybala and Juventus. In addition, the bureaucratic and logistical problems that are blocking the Dybala prosecutor, Jorge Antun in Argentina, are also brought into play. No mystery, therefore: despite – as reported by the English media – a big like Liverpool monitors the situation concerned, the intentions of Dybala and Juventus coincide: continue together. Waiting for the stars to line up too.

