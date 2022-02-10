Dybala renewal: the situation is stalled and the deadline looms on the horizon

There is still great apprehension at Juve as regards the future of Paulo Dybala, more and more uncertain with the passing of the minutes which at this point become precious as an oasis in the desert. In fact, they have been waiting anxiously in Turin for weeks, if not months the arrival of Jorge Antun, attorney of the Argentine footballer who, at first accepted the offer agreed between the Old Lady and his number 10, but to date, we have not yet managed to put pen to paper. The first obstacle was represented by the failure to register with the CONI agent of Paulo, which then occurred close to the closing of the market and which could now give the green light that would lead to the white smoke.

THE FIGURES – The agreement was found on the basis of approx 8 million euros per year plus 2 bonuses, with a proposal for renewal until June 30, 2026. A figure that Juve will also propose again at the end of the current month, after the Board of Directors scheduled to take place between February 23 and 25 and that will certainly bring new ideas to the whole environment . Ideas that at the moment foresee a clean cut on the commission that Antun should receive, where about 4-5 million euros dance to which the company would like to renounce to pay out. So, everything remains stalledtime passes inexorably and the feeling is that something more defined can only be learned in the month of March.