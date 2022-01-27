Dybala renewal, there is something new: now he can sign, what has changed for Juve | First page

Juventus and Paulo Dybala: never ending story, at least as far as the renewal negotiation is concerned. Months and months of discussions until the October agreement that seemed to sanction the end of the discussions, then the postponements for the agent’s bureaucratic problems Jorge Antun and the club’s decision to await the February board. And the long-distance squabbles between Maurizio Arrivabene and the Joya, by means of statements in the press. Stalemate situation, but something new arrives to break it: at least the bureaucratic obstacle that concerned Antun has been overcome. In fact, as we learn from the Coni website, the Argentine prosecutor is now registered in the National Register of Sports Agents: Antun is now on the list, domiciled at the Italian prosecutor Michelangelo Minieri, his registration approved today with a deadline set at the end of the year. WHAT HAS CHANGED – Antun can now therefore sign the contracts relating to the renewal of Dybala (although the striker is now engaged with the Argentine national team and should still wait at least for his return to Italy), but other issues remain to be resolved in view of the resumption of speeches which will take place between February and March. Paulo wants to stay and has asked his agent to wait even though the polls increase (in Italy, pay attention toInter of Marotta, while from abroad they showed up Tottenham, Barcelona And Liverpool), but there will also be an economic issue to deal with. The striker wants to start again from those 8 million euros per season plus 2 bonuses agreed in October, but the feeling is that the company wants to review the agreement, perhaps adjusting not so much the salary figures as much as those related to commissions. Last factor not to be underestimated, the effects of the deal Dusan Vlahovic could have on the story: the economic impact that the operation will have on the Juventus coffers can change Juve’s strategies on renewals, leading to a reduction in offers. Dybala waits, with a free Antun now to sign at any time: the ball passes to the Bianconeri.