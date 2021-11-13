Dybala stops, blows to the knee for Bentancur: Juve anxious
For Allegri and Juve, bad news arrives from Montevideo. In fact, during the night, Uruguay and Argentina challenged each other in qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with Albiceleste winning 1-0 thanks to Di Maria’s decisive goal after 7 ‘. The news, however, are the injuries remedied by the two Juventus players: Dybala and Bentancur. There Joya, starter with Seleccion after two years – the last time was November 18, 2019, against Uruguay -, after providing the Parisian with an assist for the goal that decided the match, he remained in the locker room due to a problem muscular, thus giving way in the second half to Correa. Precisely in the successful attempt to brick the Tucu, Bentancur, on the other hand, who raised the white flag for a knee problem in the 76th minute – was replaced by Arambarri. The conditions of the two will be evaluated in the next few hours but apprehension rises in view of Saturday’s match at 6 pm at the Olimpico against Lazio.
Juve, the situation in the infirmary in view of Lazio
Allegri against the Biancocelesti will already have to do without Chiellini, out due to an Achilles tendon injury, and De Sciglio – the former Milan should return between Chelsea and Atalanta -, but now he risks losing Dybala and Bentancur as well. The Argentine has already been out from the end of September to mid-October and has always played in recent weeks, while the Uruguayan has found little space in the Juventus median. Against Sarri’s Lazio, on the other hand, Moise Kean should be ready to return to the field, now recovered after muscle fatigue that kept him in the pits for a few weeks. Allegri continues to work in view of Saturday’s race, but the list of injured is in danger of lengthening.