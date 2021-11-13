Dybala stops, blows to the knee for Bentancur: Juve anxious

For Allegri and Juve, bad news arrives from Montevideo. In fact, during the night, Uruguay and Argentina challenged each other in qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with Albiceleste winning 1-0 thanks to Di Maria’s decisive goal after 7 ‘. The news, however, are the injuries remedied by the two Juventus players: Dybala and Bentancur. There Joya, starter with Seleccion after two years – the last time was November 18, 2019, against Uruguay -, after providing the Parisian with an assist for the goal that decided the match, he remained in the locker room due to a problem muscular, thus giving way in the second half to Correa. Precisely in the successful attempt to brick the Tucu, Bentancur, on the other hand, who raised the white flag for a knee problem in the 76th minute – was replaced by Arambarri. The conditions of the two will be evaluated in the next few hours but apprehension rises in view of Saturday’s match at 6 pm at the Olimpico against Lazio.