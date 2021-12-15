Dybala: ‘The 10 weighs, I just wanted Juve. I ask Santa Claus for the Champions League for the bianconeri. Best goal? At Inter ‘| A league

Accident and renewal? Not only that, however Paulo Dybala there is also the relationship with the fans of the Juventus and today, directly from the conference room of the Allianz Stadium, the Juventus striker answered a series of questions presented to him by some fans

FROM PALERMO TO JUVENTUS – “At that time there was one of the greatest emotions. At that moment there were many calls, I was doing well in Palermo, but when my agent told me that Juventus had called me, I said to answer only those calls and not to answer any others. I wanted to be able to excel and the fact that Juventus looked for me was a very beautiful emotion “.

CHAMPIONS AND WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – “What would I ask Santa Claus? The list is always long, there are so many things you can ask for, some closer, some further away. At a football level, I would ask for the Champions League for Juve. Obviously, knowing that the World Cup is next year, winning it with Argentina would be something extraordinary. Dreaming is free, if Santa Claus brings us these gifts we will be happy “

THE JERSEY – “How much does the 10 weigh? A lot, because you always have to give more, what has just been done is not enough. We all know what it represents in Juventus, phenomena have worn it in history. For me it is a unique honor to when the club asked me to wear this number: I had 21, which means a lot here anyway. I’m honored to wear it, I hope to give all the fans something spectacular with this number. “

MOST BEAUTIFUL GOAL AT JUVE – “I always say he’s next, but I think the one against Inter at the Juventus Stadium, 2-0, for how the action was … I think it was one of the best. It’s a pity there was no audience.” .

IDOLS – “As a child I had Riquelme and Ronaldinho as idols”.