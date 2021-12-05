Sports

Dybala: “The renewal can wait, now Juve have other issues to face” | News

Everything is ready? All done? Just missing the signature? Words and assumptions aside, the renewal of Dybala actually remains a hot topic. It is far from closed. The Argentine, as we know, expires in June, in recent weeks there have been several meetings between his agent and the Juve managers: contacts often defined as profitable but which did not lead to the long-awaited signature. Signal, as we have revealed in recent weeks, of a gap between demand and offer that has not yet been bridged. Now the Prisma Inquiry has started to slow everything down: “My renewal can wait“he declared in fact the same Dybala at the end of the match against Genoa. “Juve at the moment has other issues to address“.

Declarations with which the Juventus number 10 certainly wanted to take a step back from the problems that society has to face at the moment, both with sporting justice and with ordinary justice. As if to say, I don’t want to be one more problem. A gesture, in this sense, of respect for Juve. But at the same time a stance that makes it clear that the agreement between the parties has not yet been reached and that evidently there are various aspects to settle. Distances that may be bridged, more or less easily. Certainly, however, the situation is not as defined as it was believed only a month and a half ago.

