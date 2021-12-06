Dybala, the renewal of the mystery and that moment that never comes

The Juventus week brought back a dazzling Dybala, but the contract renewal remains a mystery to be solved

Dybala and the Juventus, a love still to be (re) written with a contract renewal perhaps more problematic than one could imagine.

The numerous meetings in recent months with the Joya prosecutor Jorge Antun they seemed to herald a quick settlement with little more than formality. Even in the words of the interpreters in question, all in all always optimistic. And instead we find ourselves now just a few weeks away from the virtual deadline of January 2022, when Paulo will be free to sign with any team.

Yeah, moments. The same Juventus number 10 in post-Genoa threw the stone with his own statements: «Now Juve have other things to solve, the renewal can wait. There are other more important things “. Flawless in its crudeness, underlining how the Prisma investigation and the capital gains case occupy a large part of Continassa’s thoughts.

But neither can the de-listing of the renewal of Dybala from priority to optional, in a context that must be evaluated with extreme attention. Because, net of the purely technical and tactical issues, which are always discussed, the puzzle of the new contract will have its resolution in economic sustainability. With the sword of Damocles of the sporting trial in second order with respect to the consequences on the financial level.

And in a historical context like this, the hypothesis of putting pen to paper a five-year renewal of 8-10 million a year could be a leap into the void rather than a calibrated program. Also because with the practice of capital gains the Juventus management will have to be extremely cautious.

With the capital increase even at risk, as expressly communicated by the official note of the club, it seems inevitable to put the Argentine talent on stand-by. But until when? And if it were months, Dybala will he have the strength to wait for Juve?