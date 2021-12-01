Dybala, the “reproach” of the fan and the response of Joya

Looking forward to putting the signature on the renewal of the contract, Dybala has disposed of theinjury remedied in the national team and returned to scoring with Juve. Against the Salerno, sumptuous game of Joya which opened the markings: after asking for and obtaining the triangle a Kulusevski he mocked Belec with an impregnable left. The number 10 has touched the number several times shotgun during the game, but the Salernitana goalkeeper closed the door several times. Bad lucky in the final on the occasion of the football of rigor for the bianconeri: the mistake from the spot, however, did not spoil either the final result or the excellent performance of the Argentine striker.