Dybala, the “reproach” of the fan and the response of Joya
Looking forward to putting the signature on the renewal of the contract, Dybala has disposed of theinjury remedied in the national team and returned to scoring with Juve. Against the Salerno, sumptuous game of Joya which opened the markings: after asking for and obtaining the triangle a Kulusevski he mocked Belec with an impregnable left. The number 10 has touched the number several times shotgun during the game, but the Salernitana goalkeeper closed the door several times. Bad lucky in the final on the occasion of the football of rigor for the bianconeri: the mistake from the spot, however, did not spoil either the final result or the excellent performance of the Argentine striker.
Question and answer between Dybala and a Juventus fan
At the end of the race, Dybala expressed his happiness with a social post. Short and concise, the Argentine striker posted a shot adding a dry “+3”. Probably embittered by the wrong penalty, the number 10 was comforted by many comments of the bianconeri fans who have shown all their affection for him. Among the various messages, a particular one appeared that had the honor of receiving the reply from Joya. A Juventus supporter “scolded” Dybala for the error from the floppy that created some problems fantasy coaches: “+ 3 but not to the fanta”, adding a smiley face. The answer of Paulo did not wait: “I prefer Juve to win” ( with the wink emoticon), replied the attacker who thus sent a message of love to his team.