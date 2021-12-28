DYBALA, THERE IS A DILEMMA …

Paulo Dybala is on the road to recovery and should be skilled and eligible for the match that the bianconeri will play in the Befana against Napoli, an important recovery for the player who, after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the symbol of the zebra-striped team.

The Argentine did not experience a very high level 2021 with many ups and downs and a certain number of injuries that certainly did not help and in a certain sense also slowed down the team’s growth process.

At the same time, however, Juventus did not lose faith in the player and offered him an important extension on the basis of a multi-year contract worth almost 10 million euros, including bonuses, an important effort for the Bianconeri who find themselves in a situation. nowadays, not optimal on a limited budget.

DILEMMA – today, at Juve there is a dilemma, that of the position on the pitch, in addition to doubts regarding the physical state of the player who in 2022 will necessarily have to find a better condition and reduce the number of absences.

The dilemma concerns the position on the field of the number ten of Juventus, today Juventus found its recent stability with two attacking players and with Federicon Bernardeschi who grew exponentially finding the goal even in the last match, his best game ever. Dybala is not disputed, but he is not exactly the classic attacking midfielder and he is not a winger.

Allegri will have to find the perfect position for the Argentine, a fundamental element to see Juve fight for fourth place.

