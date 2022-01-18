“Dybala? There is not only its renewal. No to Martial “

Maurizio Arrivabene , managing director of Juve , was interviewed before the Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria . But more than the match, we focused on the market, on the future of the big players – in particular of Dybala – and on the moves of the Juventus club to try to strengthen after the injury of Federico Chiesa .

Arrivabene: “We have many renewals to think about in February”

Arrivabene, therefore, it starts precisely with the question Dybala, the controversy after the lack of celebration with theUdinese and what the future holds for the Argentine: “I have seen a great action of the Juve, with splendid goals from Dybala. They told me later what happened, but I’m not here to comment on the episode. “ Non-renewal, however, is the main topic in all newspapers: “Honestly, I said we would be talking in February, we also have other renewals: Cuadrado, Perin, Bernardeschi who is a champion of Europe and De Sciglio: we take our time “.

Isn’t there a risk that some team, in the meantime, could insure players whose contract expires on a free transfer? “No, I do not think. We have excellent relationships with the players, they are very attached to Juve. We talked and made an appointment in February. We will calmly do what we have to do “.

Closing on the rumors that would like the Juve in negotiation for Martial: “Absolutely not at those figures. We don’t wait for them to come down, we don’t wait at all. We don’t talk about it “. Chapter closed, therefore, despite the rumors coming from England.