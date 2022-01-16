“Dybala? There was no one in the stands, he simulated “

Massimiliano Allegri is more critical today than the match of the Juve in the Super Cup against Inter . There are some things he just didn’t like against the Udinese , although the 2-0 victory was apparently quiet, without big risks behind and with the ‘zero’ in the box of goals conceded that never hurts.

Allegri: “This team lacks a bit of experience”

Here it is then Merry, starting from the differences with last Wednesday: “Compared toInter where we mentally held for 120 minutes, today at some point – for ten minutes – we left the game. Minutes in which we took risks in two or three situations. After we got the game back in hand and we managed to score 2-0 “.

On Dybala polemical, Merry dribbles like when he used to play football: “Who looked in the stands that there was no one? He simulated. He had a great match today. Very nice action of the first goal thanks to McKennie, then launched de Sciglio for the 2-0. In the second half, when he got between the lines, he let the team breathe ”. On McKennie precise: “He is a raider, an offensive. On the right he does better than on the left, where he hadn’t played a good game today. Even the goals against Rome And Inter he made them coming from the left. There are players who make less if you move them“.

The Livorno coach observes the players, one by one: “We are working, we are focused on this year, on the pitch everyone must prove that they deserve the Juve. I can make judgments, then the Company takes care of it. I am very happy with what the guys are doing right now. A little bit of experience is missing, we have many young people. Sometimes they don’t know how to stay on the pitch. We can’t handle a match and so we have to run. There is no lack of a leader, but we must wait for the boys to mature. Experience is needed in all professions ”.