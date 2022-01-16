“Dybala? There was no one in the stands”

TURIN – After the 2-0 trimmed to Udinese at the Stadium, with which he celebrated the three hundredth match on the bench of the Juventus , also Maximilian Merry intervenes on the matter Dybala who did not cheer after the goals and struggling with the knot of renewal contractual: “There was no one in grandstand – said the Juventus coach, joking in the post game on dirty look launched by the Argentine towards that sector of the Stadium –. He simulated as if the grandstand was full. Was a very beautiful goals, a beautiful action. Paulo is a great player and tonight he had a role important . He took the responsibility to manage the ball and to do it in a certain way. L’ wait for renewal? This gives gods benefits to Paulo, if he knows how to exploit them. In this second part of season , since he had some problems in the first part, he has all the weather to help the team and score goals important “.

“Ranking? In the meantime we are safe”

This instead theanalyses of the match: “In the first half we have managed good match – explains Allegri –, waiting for the moment propitious and the right opportunity to score. In the recovery instead we did not enter the field very well, here we are take it easy and we suffered a little from Udinese. And then Paulo gave us a helping hand out managing well some balls and we came out. With few fans like tonight you have to stimulate us between us, otherwise it can be easy to get out of the game “. Then a focus on aims: “We still can’t handle the game in such a way defensive, we have to run more than others or at least equal to others to then assert ours technique. Dybala has resumed scoring and midfielders they started doing it, now we miss the goals on inactive balls. The ranking? Meanwhile we are save – he concluded again joking the Juventus coach –. Psychologically it is important to be on par with theAtalanta and -2 from Naples, even if they have matches from recover“.